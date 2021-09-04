Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $62,026,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $40,149,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

