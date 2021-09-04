Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,804 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 19.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 9.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Twitter by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 63.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $64.66 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.