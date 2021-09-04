Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 872.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.20 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

