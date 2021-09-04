Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 223.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 335,925 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $20,623,000.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.78 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

