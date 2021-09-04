Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 871 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 600.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $288.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

