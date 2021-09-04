FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ciena by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 178,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

