American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 379,858 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3,631.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Eastman Chemical worth $45,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.