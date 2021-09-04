American Century Companies Inc. Buys 87,592 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $60,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

