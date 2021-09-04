US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 399,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

