American Century Companies Inc. Sells 54,509 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,509 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $44,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 24.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $248.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.15.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

