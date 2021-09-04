Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $121.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

