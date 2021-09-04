Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.91 and a 52-week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.