Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

MITO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $138,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

