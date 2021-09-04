Zacks: Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.00 million, a P/E ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

