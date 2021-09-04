Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 561 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.
A number of analysts have issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.