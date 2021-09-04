Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 561 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

