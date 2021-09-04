MicroMoney Trading Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroMoney has a market cap of $220,292.14 and approximately $163,763.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

