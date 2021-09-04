BitGreen (BITG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,919.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $1,919.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00095119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00350025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.