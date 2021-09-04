PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

