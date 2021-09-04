PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 225.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 76.1% during the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 75,681 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.50 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

