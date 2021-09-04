New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Trading Up 5.6%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) shares were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 333,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 131,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

