DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,593 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $140.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

