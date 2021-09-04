Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

