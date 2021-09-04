Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Shares Up 8%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) shares shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.34. 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRSDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTC:NRSDY)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.