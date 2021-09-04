Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Declines By 13.0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

