Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,990,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 47,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.00. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

