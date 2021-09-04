ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 474,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,584. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

