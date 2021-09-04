Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Trading 100% Higher

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) traded up 100% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Fantex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)

Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.