MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.