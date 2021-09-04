CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Up 0.4%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 13,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 5,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The firm has a market cap of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 3.82%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

