Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLFDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon cut Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 4.79%.

Halfords Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.