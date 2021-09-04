Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Up 3.3%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Gamesys Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Gamesys Group Plc engages in the operation of online bingo-led games. The firm through its subsidiaries offers bingo and casino games to its customers using the Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, Rainbow Riches Casino, and Monopoly Casino brands. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.