Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,309 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.