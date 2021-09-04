Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 703,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,654,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

