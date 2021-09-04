Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

