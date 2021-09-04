Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.