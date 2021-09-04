5,332 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

