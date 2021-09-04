Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 16,065 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,362 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.