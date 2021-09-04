Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $385,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 161.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 193.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $102.72 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

