Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,070 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.