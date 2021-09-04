Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $675,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.86.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

