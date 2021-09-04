Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Gartner worth $87,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gartner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gartner by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $5,386,539. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $317.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

