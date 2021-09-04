Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $411.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

