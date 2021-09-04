Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $85.59 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.