First National Trust Co Sells 381 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG opened at $222.45 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

