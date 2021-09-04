Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $224,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

