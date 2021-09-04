Douglas Lawrence Mason Sells 255,721 Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI) Stock

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI) Director Douglas Lawrence Mason sold 255,721 shares of Magnum Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$14,064.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$844.09.

Shares of CVE:MGI opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Magnum Goldcorp Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$916,560.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

Get Magnum Goldcorp alerts:

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.