Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$10,130.40 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,249,527.68.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

OSK opened at C$2.96 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

