Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.52

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WEN stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.44. Wentworth Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

In other Wentworth Resources news, insider Iain McLaren acquired 13,511 shares of Wentworth Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £3,242.64 ($4,236.53).

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.