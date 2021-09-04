Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

