Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 23rd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
